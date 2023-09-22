CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — ‘Reports of a threat’ now determined to be a hoax sent two Charlotte area schools into lockdown Friday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Below is the message sent to Ardrey Kell families:

“Hello Ardrey Kell families, this is Principal Jamie Brooks reaching out to inform you that the school is on lockdown. There is possibly an armed person on campus. Law enforcement is on site. We will provide updates when we have them. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support of Ardrey Kell.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers are currently at the scene of Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School to investigate the threats.

CMPD said ‘there is no evidence of a shooting.’ At this time, both schools are on a precautionary lockdown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released the following statement:

“Officers are continuing to clear buildings. No threats have been located and there is no evidence of a shooting. Preliminary reports indicate this is a hoax consistent with hoaxes going on nationwide. More information to come soon on a location for parents to pick up students.“

CMPD said they are continuing to investigate these reports. CMS announced they will soon be sharing details on where students can be picked up.