CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ardrey Kell High School will return to in-person learning on Friday, April 21, after a bat infestation kept students virtual Wednesday and Thursday, CMS announced.

Approximately 20 bats were found inside the school on Monday, April 17, and more were found Tuesday, April 18, which shifted the school to remote learning.

In a letter to parents Monday, the principal wrote the captured bats were sent to the N.C. Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing. However, the animals showed no signs of disease; no human exposure was reported.

CMS says the bats were found inside the school in areas closest to the retention pond, but they do not suspect any connection to the pond.

On Thursday afternoon, district officials said vendors managing the bat eviction completed a full search of the building to ensure no bats remained.

The decision to move back to face-to-face learning came ‘after an assessment of the school, a risk-assessment discussion with the vendor, and the Mecklenburg Health Department.’