CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle says the company has internally taken steps to make sure safety is a priority — since the last shooting on a CATS bus.

Another violent incident on the transportation system Thursday is raising concerns again.

“I’m at the point where I’d rather just walk down the light rail, even though it takes a bit longer,” said Erin Moriarty.

BLUE LINE ALTERCATION 🚨🚆 | Video obtained by QCN shows part of a light rail fight as two people struggled to pry a knife from a passenger’s hands. More: https://t.co/7C7bo0Vnxm pic.twitter.com/279KRvYlmF — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 16, 2023

She says she takes the Light Rail at least three times a week. She recently had an incident where her 3-year-old niece was almost sexually assaulted on the bus.

“With two people, I feel a little more comfortable, but she and I are going to split up later,” said Ann Homa. “I’m going to be going back the rest of the way on my own, and that makes me a little nervous.”

Within the last month, three major violent incidents have occurred on CATS. On May 4, a man stabbed another City Lynx Gold Line passenger. On May 18, a CATS bus driver and passenger exchanged gunshots after an argument. On June 15, an altercation on the City Lynx Blue Line led to a stabbing.

CATS officials say one way they protect operators is routine system maintenance checks on the full-size buses’ dual silent alarm system.

“They have a radio, but they also have two silent alarm systems so that if the operator cannot or does not feel comfortable accessing the radio and communicating directly with the control center,” Cagle told city leaders. “There are two busses that are discreetly placed at the side of the operator, and they can trigger them.”

When the alarm is engaged, it changes the outside signage of the bus to say, ‘Need help? Call 911.’

The second opens the radio without the operator pressing the radio mike. It alerts the communication center, allowing them to hear the situation without having a two-way conversation.

But this CATS operator — who wishes to stay anonymous — says it has yet to work properly since it’s been installed.

“We’ve had drivers use it, and we’ve had slow responses. And when security — our management — actually no security comes — management comes, and then they will ask us if anything is wrong,” the operator said. “In the assumption that you’re listening to what’s happening on the bus, you should know exactly what’s going on when you arrive.”

Cagle says a new contract with Allied Universal will provide armed and unarmed security to patrol the transit center.

But more than a month after that announcement — the operator says they haven’t seen that happen yet — even as violent incidents continue to occur.

“At this time, it does not make us feel any safer. We’ve not had an opportunity to see them at work,” the operator said. “They have just arrived. What we’re being told by management is that they are in uniform and still performing as customer service. So, no, that does not make us feel safe.”

Operators were also given de-escalation techniques to handle unruly passengers.

“We had a very elementary de-escalation class that looked and sounded as if it should have been for children and asked us to get on the customer’s level. It was absolutely unacceptable and not an appropriate response for what we’re going through,” the operator said.

The operator says they just want to be as safe as possible.

“We’re out here risking our lives to take our passengers to where they need to be, and the company is not standing behind us and keeping us safe,” they said. “We are out here providing a service, and we want to keep our passengers and ourselves safe.”