CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The vote from the Charlotte City Council was eight to one to approve a new three-year contract for Strategic Security Corporation and Armed Security Guards.

Strategic will provide armed guards, and armed security will provide unarmed security.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve noticed a need for enhanced security both in terms of those riding our buses and those working for our transit system,” said Charlotte council member Malcolm Graham.

The move will increase the CATS security staff from around 70 to 220 people. Half of them will have weapons, and the others will not.

“To a certain extent, it might make people feel safer,” said Caleb Theodros, chairman of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. “But we’ve seen especially in different cities that have tried this racial profiling does exist.”

In 2021, Allied Universal, the company currently providing armed security in Charlotte, was sued after a man died in 2019 while handcuffed and restrained on a Metropolitan Transit System in San Diego.

Guards were holding down the man and had their knee on his neck.

CATS staff told the council there hadn’t been an officer-involved incident in Charlotte over the ten years they’ve had armed security.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Strategic Security Corporation CEO, Joseph Sordi, says they will work hard to keep that trend going.

“I would be a fool to sit here and say we’re going to come in, and we’re going to solve all the problems,” Sordi said.

Others say they will see what happens when Strategic Security takes over.

“It makes me feel a little bit more confident that Charlotte is listening to its people,” said Devon Correll. “But I don’t feel like the city government is listening in the right ways.”

“You want more incentives for us to use the public transportation options we have,” added Theodros. “At times, having a bigger body with another gun is not really going to entice some folks in our community.”