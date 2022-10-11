CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People show up to Wooden Robot Brewery to run, promote physical health, and talk with people checking on their mental health.

“You guys know what stress is,” said therapist Patrick Collins from Presbyterian Psychological Services. “You probably run partly for the beer but also to be in good health, and that means good mental health.”

Counselors with Presby Psych are talking with area-run groups about mental health. The American Psychological Association called 1,000 people to talk about mental health. Forty-eight percent of callers say someone in their home has sought counseling since the pandemic.

Counselors say there is also a disparity among racial groups. Fewer people of color are seeking help, and when it comes to men, 65 percent don’t look for mental health counseling because of the stigma.

“The way men have been socialized, for example, is to internalize everything and hold everything in,” said David Roundtree, a therapist in Charlotte. “We’re taught to allow bullets to bounce off our chest, go to work, shut it up, come home.”

Roundtree says he also is reaching out to people in the community and in other religious circles for people to have a conversation.

“We’re going to get you to open up about certain areas of your life,” adds Roundtree. “Some of those areas will be painful; some of those areas you won’t get out of here without tearing up.

Counselors say you will be physically and mentally healthier if you keep going to appointments.

“In general, therapy tends to be a process,” says Collins. “There’s a lot of things people come in for that aren’t really the problem. They find out through the process of therapy this is going to be a lot more work.”