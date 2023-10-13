CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Starting next week, crews will close Trailer Drive at I-85 and the entrance ramp from Graham Street to I-85 South for railroad track maintenance.

NCDOT reports that this closure will begin at 8 a.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Repairs are scheduled to take at least 10 hours. The closure should be removed by Wednesday morning at the latest, NCDOT said.

A detour will be posted using the Statesville Avenue exit from I-85 to go around the closure.

Drivers heading south on I-85 will continue past exit 40 (Graham Street) to exit 39 (Statesville Avenue.) At the traffic signal, drivers will turn left, then a second left turn to access I-85 North, returning to Graham Street, NCDOT explained.