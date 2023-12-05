CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing 223 months in prison for running a drug trafficking operation out of his home with small children, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

On Tuesday, December 5, officials say 55-year-old Charlotte resident Keith Cato Hammie was sentenced to 18 years and 7 months in prison and 4 years of supervised release for the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Hammie sold larger and larger amounts of methamphetamine to undercover detectives four times between November 2021 and February 2022. Hammie would usually drive straight from his Charlotte home to the drug sale meeting spot and back home.

On February 10, 2022, investigators say they searched Hammie’s home with a warrant finding just under 2 kilos of “highly pure” methamphetamine, a ledger, three loaded pistols, an unloaded assault-style shotgun near ammunition and a storage unit key.

After receiving a search warrant for the storage unit, authorities found trafficking amounts of cocaine and marijuana in the unit, according to officials.

According to authorities, Hammie committed the drug crimes after spending nearly two decades in federal prison for an armed bank robbery conviction and was also convicted of other state charges for armed robbery.

Officials also stressed that Hammie used his home, where his small children lived, as the center of his drug trafficking.

On August 9, 2023, Hammie pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. He is awaiting transfer into the prison system.