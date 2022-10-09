CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday.

A call for an armed robbery was received around 1 a.m. near 1900 Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. When officers arrived a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Victim services, the DA’s Office, CSI, CFD, Medic, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation. Det. Carter is the lead on the case.

This is the city’s 92nd homicide of 2022.