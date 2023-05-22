CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed robbery involving two children, ages 6 and 12, is under investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crime occurred around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, May 21, in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle, across the street from Whitehall Commons near the Ayrsley community in Steele Creek.

According to CMPD, the armed robbery involved two young children and a 39-year-old woman. The police report states the child suspects “stole the victim’s personal cellphone by deceiving her and when she tried to get it back, threatened her with bodily injury by a firearm.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police plan to give a detailed update on Monday afternoon.

