CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made following an intentionally set fire in the Elizabeth neighborhood, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials say 31-year-old Jeffery Augustine has been arrested and charged with setting fire to a house-turned-business building in the 2000 block of Park Drive.

According to authorities, the building went up in flames around midnight on September 2. Thirty firefighters with Charlotte Fire were able to put out the blaze in around 45 minutes.