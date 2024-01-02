CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been in connection to a homicide from September in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Tuesday, officials arrested 26-year-old Jeremy James Kordell Thrasher.

He’s charged with:

Murder

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony conspiracy

The murder happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the 200 block of Orchard Trace Lane.

The victim’s, 64-year-old Dianne Davis, next of kin has been notified of the arrest.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.