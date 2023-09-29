CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than a year later, detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in the 2022 sexual assault on McAlpine Greenway.

The attack and attempted rape happened on September 7, 2022, CMPD said.

The suspect, now identified as Khalil Boler, 28, had attacked a woman and tried to rape her and take her cellphone as she was walking along the greenway, police said. The woman was able to fight off Boler and sustained minor injuries in the attack.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, CMPD officers were able to take Boler into custody without incident. He has been charged with the following:

Second-degree attempted rape

Second-degree attempted kidnapping

Attempted common law robbery

Interfering with emergency communication

Assault on a female

Sexual battery

CMPD said Boler was first identified as a ‘person of interest’ in this case following an arrest on two separate incidents that happened at a Target located at 8120 University City Boulevard.

He was charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure from those incidents, police said.

CMPD officers investigated both cases at the Target and their detailed reports and descriptions helped detectives identify Boler as a suspect in the McAlpine Greenway attack.

DNA analysis was conducted on evidence collected from the McAlpine Greenway case, including a familial DNA search conducted with help from the NC State Crime Laboratory.

A total of seven units across Charlotte including the Sexual Assault Unit, Cold Case Unit, and CMPD Crime Laboratory worked on this case.

Boler is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $116,500 bond.