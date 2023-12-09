CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of 46-year-old Leon Miller Jr. in September, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
On Friday, Dec. 8, police found and arrested 41-year-old Corey Baker.
After interviewing with homicide detectives, Baker was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with:
- Murder
- Attempted armed robbery
- Accessor after the fact
The victim’s next of kin has been notified of Baker’s arrest, officials said.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact 704-432-TIPS. You can also call Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story; check back for updates