CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of 46-year-old Leon Miller Jr. in September, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Friday, Dec. 8, police found and arrested 41-year-old Corey Baker.

After interviewing with homicide detectives, Baker was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with:

Murder

Attempted armed robbery

Accessor after the fact

The victim’s next of kin has been notified of Baker’s arrest, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact 704-432-TIPS. You can also call Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous at 704-334-1600.