CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for a shooting near Uptown that killed one and injured two others in November, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Monday, police arrested 28-year-old Montrez McCoy and charged him with:

1st-degree murder

2 counts of attempted murder

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police arrived at the 800 block of Seigle Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 12 and found three people had been shot.

All were transported to a local hospital and that’s where 26-year-old Damario Arkel Moore was pronounced dead, officials said. The other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore’s next of kin has been notified of McCoy’s arrest.

Police say this investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.