CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Street takeovers in and around Charlotte have become a focal point of a crackdown effort by police and this weekend was no different, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Efforts were made across six different divisions resulting in one arrest, four citations, four vehicles towed, one vehicle seized, and three vehicles being held for evidence, CMPD said.

Officers have responded to numerous sites of street racing and street takeovers over the course of the last few months, including one series of takeovers involving hundreds of vehicles across Charlotte at various sites.