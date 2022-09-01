CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Increasing rent has been pushing local businesses out of the Queen City for months now.

Some are getting creative to stick around.

“I realized the only way to keep art in NoDa is to lose rent entirely,” said Matt Alvis, owner of TAC Gallery.

Alvis and his wife opened the TAC Gallery in NoDa during the pandemic.

The plan was to only operate for two months.

That two months quickly turned into two years.

“People knew when we opened, it was a two-month pop-up, and they forgot it sometime along the way, but I never did,” Alvis said.

Over the last two years, artwork of all types has flooded the walls, counters, and ceilings.

The display quickly became a fixture in a neighborhood deemed Charlotte’s Arts District.

“The kids have never seen anything like this people come in and say, is this a record store? Is this a tattoo shop? They don’t know what it is,” Alvis said.

The owners say their landlord held out on upping rent.

Now, it’s more than doubling.

While they are moving out of the shop’s physical location, a smaller storefront on wheels will be traveling the streets of NoDa.

“I was staring at a shopping cart while thinking about getting rid of rent… Art Cart NoDa,” Alvis said.

The concept is something he says has never been before. He is collaborating with about 20 other businesses across the town to deliver artwork to their customers.

“He’ll have a QR code that will have posted here,” said Kevin Samuel, owner of The Exchange. “So, people can take pictures of that and see what he has available.”

“We bring the art to you while you eat or while you get your hair cut or whatever, and you can select out of a local window or two as well and pick where you go and sit and wait for us, and we will be there real quick with a funky looking cart,” Alvis said.

The adaption does not come without loss.

Alvis has to cut down the number of artists he works with from 100 to about 20.

“The community itself is going to be bummed out, hopefully, like Art Cart,” Alvis said. “They don’t like losing anything around here.”

The Tac Gallery officially closes at the end of September.

The Art Cart is launching in November.