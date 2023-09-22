CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five suspects were taken into custody early Friday afternoon following an attempted robbery at a North Charlotte gas station that led to a police chase into Concord.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 12:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of North Graham Street. Officers said the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Officers said they got behind the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle reportedly failed to stop, leading officers to engaged in a pursuit. It was considered a crime dangerous to life. The vehicle pursuit led officers into Cabarrus County.

The pursuit ended in the 800 block of Gibson Drive in Concord where officers say the suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle. Five suspects were taken into custody on scene without incident.

A firearm was allegedly recovered after being thrown from the vehicle.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.