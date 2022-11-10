CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Starting Monday, babies born prematurely in the Charlotte area will have more access to care.

Novant Health opens its new, expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after adding more beds at Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

“This is a place people don’t know exists until you need it,” said Phyllis Waddell, nurse manager at Hemby’s Intensive Care Nursery.

“These hospitals that are in center Charlotte provide the highest level of care,” said Waddell.

The NICU was running out of room.

“We’re a 38-bed unit and had well outgrown that. The growth in Charlotte has been astronomical,” said Waddell.

They were doing what they had to do to make space.

“Our babies currently, when we had to go over 38, we were having to put them in an overflow area not attached to the NICU on a different floor,” said Waddell.

After years of making do, they’re now making a way to care for more babies.

“These beds will do things like raise up so that we still have access to the baby, while still, the heat comes from up here and still keeps the baby warm,” explained Waddell.

The hospital is adding 12 more NICU beds, increasing its capacity by 25%.

With the expansion, all the NICU babies and their families will be on one floor in one unit with their doctors, nurses, and care team.

“We see over 800 babies a year,” said Waddell.

Each new bed adds life to the community.

“It’s exciting to watch our babies grow up.”