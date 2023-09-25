CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Amp Ballantyne will kick off its inaugural concert season Tuesday night with a night of punk rock.

All Time Low is the headliner at the brand-new outdoor venue. The opening acts for the “Dear Maria, Count Me In” band are Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale and Lauran Hibbard.

The 3,500-person facility opened earlier this month and is one of the sites for the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

The Amp is at 1115 Upper Ave., serving as a centerpiece for the reimaging of the south Charlotte community. Developer Northwood Office also has dining and retail, including Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, planned for the space previously occupied by Ballantyne’s public golf course.

Doors open for Tuesday’s show at 6 p.m., with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $43 plus fees, or $125 for VIP.

Other shows slated for The Amp this fall include Suki Waterhouse (Oct. 6), Charlotte Concert Band (Oct. 21) and Eli Young Band (Nov. 11).