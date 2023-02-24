BALLANTYNE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A busy bypass in Ballantyne could get much-needed traffic relief.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on widening Rea Road from I-485 to Williams Pond Lane.

The project would add extra lanes and turn lanes along the nearly half-mile stretch of Rea Road.

It’s no walk, or drive, in the park to get pup Nigel to the vet.

“I’m just tired of it,” said Kathy Finklea, Nigel’s owner.

Finklea says a five-minute drive takes 20 minutes if she gets on Rea Road from her house.

“If you hit it at 3 in the afternoon, forget it, you’re stuck, 4 to 5, oh my god, it’s ridiculous,” said Finklea.

She says the lack of planning for the growth in the area is enough to make you curse.

“But no, they do it backwards; I almost said something,” she said, laughing.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Nigel’s vet, Rea Road Animal Hospital, also deals with traffic troubles.

“If you’ve got your 3 o’clock and 3:30 (appointments) show up at the same time, we are kind of scrambling to find a place for the patients,” said Dr. Lauren Forhecz, a veterinarian at Rea Road Animal Hospital.

The office sometimes gets backed up with patients running late.

“A client coming in and they’re 10, 15, 20 minutes late because of traffic, it’s hard to get back from that and maintain being on schedule,” said Dr. Forhecz.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council will vote on whether to use $6.6 million from NC DOT I-485 toll lane funds for a total $13.9 million project to widen Rea Road.

If the plan passes, Charlotte DOT says crews will add one thru-lane in each direction on Rea Road and left turn lanes at Piper Station and Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Construction will be on down the road, but drivers will enjoy the improvements once it’s done.

“I think additional lanes ultimately will be helpful, helping you to get home during commuting hours,” said Dr. Forhecz.

If the plan passes, construction is still three years away.

Crews would start in 2026, and it would be three more years before work is scheduled for completion.