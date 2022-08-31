BALLANTYNE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In December of 2020, the last few golfers played for the last time at Ballantyne Golf Course. It drew mixed emotions.

“I was sad, but I didn’t get to play there very much just because of the price,” said resident Tony Edmonson.

Since then, Northwood Office, which owns most of the 535-acre business park, has been working on the first phase of a massive project that’s expected to take up to 12 years to complete.

“From the 6-acre stream park to the vibrant amphitheater, we’re really creating a destination in Ballantyne while continuing to be an economic driver for the region,” said Hailey Rorie with Northwood Office.

With so many places to choose from in and around Charlotte where to live and work, Rorie hopes this development will push Ballantyne’s allure to new heights.

“We think it’s really important to establish ourselves as the go-to place for quality fun,” she said, “and Ballantyne is not only a fun place to come and live of play, it’s also an amazing place to work.”

Ballantyne Reimagined has already hosted art-themed events and markets on the weekend. Right now, they’re building a 6-acre Stream Park, which will finish this fall, 90,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and among other projects, a 3,500-person amphitheater.

“The amphitheater will play host to tons of different types of programming, so there will be a mix of larger, national, music acts mixed in with some local more grass-roots music acts,” Rorie said. “Of course, the markets, festivals, fitness activities, and more.”

Those who live in the area know something big is happening in Ballantyne and say they’re excited about the change.

“The potential is always great when you have new development,” said resident Darren McDew. “The worry is to make sure that the developmental committee or whoever did this takes traffic in account and that stuff, and if they’ve done that, then there’s a chance it’s going to be good for the area.”

Northwood has held informational sessions for the community. According to its website, it’s conducted a transit study and plans to add five roads to access the site.