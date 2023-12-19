CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Ballantyne Jewelers says they were the latest establishment hit by smash-and-grab thieves.

The incident happened just before closing on Friday, December 15, at the business off Johnston Road.

Security video caught the three thieves backing their car up to the front door, walking in armed with sledge hammers and smashing several glass display cases.

The store’s owner, Yuhan Tikan, grabbed his handgun, loaded it and chased the suspects away with the pointed gun.

“It really pisses me off, it makes me upset,” Tikan said. “Its quite honestly is a disgrace and I hope that law enforcement can catch these guys and put them away for a long time.”

In total, Tikan says the robbers smashed 13 glass cases and carried off more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches and jewelry in mere seconds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. There is a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.