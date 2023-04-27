CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three new food-and-drink businesses have been announced to join the Ballantyne community.

Summit Coffee, First Watch and Walnut Grill are joining the west side of the evolving south Charlotte community, developer Northwood Office announced Thursday. The announcement comes just days after the inaugural lineup for The Amp, Ballantyne’s under-construction live music venue, was revealed.

“We’ve really focused on enhancing the offerings and programming on the west side of our campus over the last few years, including the recent redevelopment of Brixham Park, and these tenants are a great addition to the mix,” said Hailey Rorie, director of community relations for Northwood Office. “Bringing in a local establishment like Summit Coffee perfectly aligns with what we’re trying to achieve with the new development in Ballantyne.”

Here is the breakdown of the three additions:

What: Summit Coffee

When: Coming in July

The Davidson-based coffee shop has been quickly growing over the last few years since turning to a franchise model. Summit will open its Ballantyne location this summer across from the Ballantyne Hotel between Chase Bank and Bank of America. The 800-square-foot space will be crafted with an earthy yet chic aesthetic and a spacious garden patio. Summit roasts a variety of coffee blends while also offering beer, wine and pastries.

What: First Watch

When: Coming this fall

First Watch continues to grow its footprint across the Charlotte area, opening this fall in a shared building with Summit Coffee. Its seasonal menu features California-grown asparagus in April, Florida watermelon in July or yellow corn from the Midwest in August. Based in Clearwater, Florida, First Watch is also known for its in-house juice bar and Project Sunrise coffee.

When: Walnut Grill

When: Now open

Walnut Grill is open on Brixham Hill Avenue next to Staybridge Suites Ballantyne. It’s the first location outside of Missouri or the Pittsburgh area. The restaurant boasts a homemade menu, creatively crafted cocktails and an outdoor patio, offering brunch and lunch until 3 p.m. and dinner after 3 p.m. each day.