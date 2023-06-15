CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A battle is brewing in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.

NoDa’s business association is urging the Johnston YMCA to loop them in on what will go in its place after announcing in May the property would be sold.

END OF AN ERA 😓 | NoDa’s YMCA, the ‘Johnston’ branch, active for over 70 years, will be sold to a selected developer, according to a communications spokesperson. More: https://t.co/IKVnJLIf6w pic.twitter.com/C7hWjfIcaj — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 2, 2023

Days after the announcement, the association took to Instagram, stating they felt a press release addressing the YMCA’s sale was ‘exaggerated’ when mentioning their involvement with the community.

They continue to be vocal, especially since the YMCA hasn’t released the developer’s name buying it. Now, the NBA wants to put a pin in the sale and have some say in the matter.

Once again, taking to Instagram, the association released a list they’re calling “requirements” for the YMCA to impose on the developer.

Some notable requests on the list included:

Preserving the front lawn as a community space

Parking lot, former “Thomspon Child Development Center” to be used for multi-family residential development and affordable housing

Though the list highlighted more, generally, all items point to keeping the historical and community aspects that the YMCA brought to the neighborhood.