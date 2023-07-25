CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of thousands of Beyoncé fans will pack Uptown Charlotte when her Renaissance World Tour stops at Bank of America Stadium. Queen Bey’s team has already started hiring staff for the show.

James LaBar, senior vice president of economic development for Charlotte Center City Partners says this is big business for the Queen City.

“Bank of America Stadium is a really important venue for whatever concert goes in there,” LaBar said. “So, a musical act like Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift, or Luke Combs really draws in large attendance numbers, and drives a ton of visits into Uptown and South End.”

To get the stage in formation, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local union posted on Facebook advertising openings for stage technicians for August 8th and 9th. All openings were full in less than 24 hours.

“Each one of these concerts that comes in, there’s a large production facility before, during, and after everything from preparing the stadium to making sure the lighting is correct, and the sound and all those pieces,” LaBar said. “So, there’s a lot of direct jobs that are created with each one of those concerts.”

Data from Charlotte Regional Visitor Authority shows average hotel occupancy countywide increases by at least 14% when Bank of America Stadium hosts a concert. CRVA estimates roughly half of the concert attendees come from out of town.

“When musical acts come to Charlotte, they’re choosing Charlotte, because they know that the fans are there,” It has culture to it. There’s an ethos there that is supporting the creative economy. So, I think it’s a great piece for Charlotte now and in the future.”

Beyoncé’s stop at BOA is the only show scheduled in the Carolinas, with the lowest price sitting at $219 it might break the bank, but not your soul.