CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while riding her bicycle by an intersection near The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. last Thursday near 1400 The Plaza. A bicyclist, identified as Kristie Crowder, 30, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Crowder entered an intersection by Hamorton Place when she was struck by a Honda sedan driven by Ida McDonald, 52, according to the police report.

McDonald was found to not be impaired while toxicology results on Crowder are pending. There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.