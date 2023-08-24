CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bid has been submitted to the U.S. Economic Development Administration to designate Charlotte as a U.S. regional tech hub.

The Meta Lab Tech Hub (MLTH) submitted the bid as part of Phase 1 in the process. Hundreds of cities are expected to submit bids, and only 20 will receive the designation. The 20 cities selected in the fall will be narrowed down to 5-10, and those cities will receive federal funding of up to $75 million.

“In a world driven by technology and data, access to diverse use cases is paramount for global competitiveness,” said North Carolina Representative Jason Saine, a longtime champion of technology innovation across the state. “The Meta Lab Tech Hub’s collaborative approach, spanning industries and sectors, exemplifies the innovative spirit that defines our region and holds the promise to shape the future of AI in a way that benefits us all.”

MLTH said the goal is to position Charlotte as a global epicenter for AI and machine learning innovation.

“Charlotte is globally competitive today in fintech as the nation’s 2nd largest banking hub and health-tech as home to the third-largest nonprofit health system in the US as well as the $1.5B medical university and innovation district in development,” said Tariq Bokhari, Founder of the Carolina Fintech Hub, the lead organization of the MLTH bid. “With over 10 months of work on this project, our consortium is positioned to advance our region’s yet unfulfilled market opportunity and build upon these existing strengths by creating a joint venture of collaboration around artificial intelligence. In my mind, this consortium has the potential to become the AI equivalent of the Zelle joint venture.”

Based in Charlotte, MLTH is a collaborative consortium that consists of leaders in the financial, healthcare, and academic communities.