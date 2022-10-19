CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What some cities call a ‘Social District’ — others call a DORA.

“I think it just brings a big vibe to the area,” general manager of Nada Gary Petroff said.

Last year, Columbus, Ohio, opened its first and currently only Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, also known as a DORA.

“That changed everything,” District Director of Columbus Small Business Administration Everett Woodel said.

“The pandemic was especially difficult in the urban area; the events were shut down, people weren’t in the office, so it was a very difficult time for us,” said the owner of Boston’s, Tim Emery. “Coming out of that, the DORA was substantial because even though they might only have 25% capacity in the arena for the hockey game, having the DORA gave us those incremental sales that helped buffer that a little bit.”

What started as an innovative way to rebound from the pandemic is now deemed the saving grace for some businesses in Columbus’ downtown Arena District.

“This is a really great district to do it in because there are so many stadiums,” a man participating in the DORA said.

With a population of about 914,000, Columbus is one of the fastest-growing cities in the midwest.

While slightly smaller than Charlotte, it shares a similar atmosphere; a metropolitan area filled with small businesses and sports arenas.

“I’ve got to give credit to the City of Columbus. They put it in place when it was needed,” Woodel said.

Columbus launched its DORA in Sept. 2021.

That same month, North Carolina just started the process.

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law allowing cities to create their own social districts. 13 months later, Charlotte is still without one.

“It seems really clear to me that on the city’s side, we have dropped the ball on pushing our next step, which is launching the application process, so that is the call to action and the punch line today,” Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari said.

Like in Columbus, neighborhoods in Charlotte must apply to become a social district. That process has not yet opened.

“We laid out the roadmap, but I think it is time for us to start holding staff accountable to finish this journey,” Bokhari said.

Since September 2021, several cities and towns across the state have implemented their own social districts. Kannapolis opened one shortly after the law was passed in 2021.

Salisbury and Albemarle enacted social districts more recently.

Despite the delay, neighborhoods across Charlotte have been preparing for the day the application process goes public – mapping out boundaries, maintenance plans, and signage.

After a discussion across the city about trash and recycling, Charlotte City Council recommends districts avoid using single-use cups.

“We are looking into the cups that has been something that we had been speaking about before it became an issue,” Plaza Midwood Merchants Association board member Russell Fergusson said.

The Plaza Midwood Merchants Association has taken the lead in designing its neighborhood’s social district.

“We’re fortunate that we have a multi-block deep commercial space,” Fergusson said. “So, it is a little easy for us not to tread on the toes of single families. The intent is to incorporate as much of our commercial district as possible.”

“The initial thought was safety. I was like, ‘okay, where is the liability stand once the person leaves my building?'” owner of Pizza Peel, Will Bigham, questioned. “If they are not intoxicated when they are in my building, what does that look like liability-wise? Other than that, I am game for trying it out.”

So, what will a social district look like in the Queen City?

The answer: we’ll find out soon enough.

“It is just going to look different each way based on the nuances of the community, and I think that is a really good thing,” Bokhari said.

“I am pretty positive about it. I am on the positive side of, like, ‘hey, we are all going to get done. It’s going to happen. We are going to get it done,'” Fergusson said.

Small business groups and associations across Charlotte have pressured the city to open the application process sooner than later.

Queen City News reached out to the City of Charlotte to find out where they are in the process and have not heard back.