CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In a quiet south Charlotte neighborhood only one thing can drown out the sound of cicadas.

“I hear them in the mornings because I live here now, so you can definitely hear the trucks,” said Ayrsley neighbor Tasha Williams.

Rows of 18-wheelers are often parked day and night along Lenox Pointe Drive. Some neighbors don’t seem to mind, but others argue it’s creating a traffic headache in this otherwise peaceful neighborhood off South Tryon Street.

“It actually interferes with the traffic, right?” asked one man. “I just walk on the walkway and if I’m driving, it’s a problem.”

A large industrial park along Westinghouse Boulevard backs up to the apartments, and some believe the drivers get routed down the residential streets.

“They could easily drive around Westinghouse and then come down Tryon,” said area resident David Riddle, “and they could pop in here without going through the neighborhood.”

When the truckers hang it up for the night, they park alongside roads lined with apartments on both sides, sometimes creating a bottleneck for other drivers.

Queen City News didn’t see any semis parked illegally Thursday, but some wonder why the drivers, who many believe don’t live in the neighborhood, choose the spot.

“For trucking, parking is an issue, and it’s really a nationwide issue,” Riddle said. “Literally just across the road, there’s the state welcoming center and that place is packed every night, so I understand why the trucks, you know, they’re looking for any spot they can.”