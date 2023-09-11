This structure on Aileen Circle is gong to be torn down by the City of Charlotte. (City of Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A property labeled as a “blighting influence” is slated to be torn down in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood.

On Monday, Charlotte leaders adopted an ordinance authorizing the In Rem Remedy policy to demolish and remove an accessory structure at 940 Aileen Circle. Photos provided by the city show a roof covered by a tarp, the interior filled nearly to the roof with furniture and garbage, and unmaintained property. The house is not occupied.

The city found the structure to violate the Housing Code of the City of Charlotte, and the owners were ordered to demolish it; however, they did not do so promptly.

A lien is being placed on the property for the cost of demolition, $9,000. City Attorney Patrick Baker said the city gets the money back when the property is sold or foreclosed upon.

According to the city, a hearing was held for the owners on April 12, but they did not attend. They submitted a letter of appeal on April 27 but were still ordered to demolish the structure by May 11. After an appeal hearing on June 13, the Housing Appeals Board upheld the order for demolition.

According to Mecklenburg County records, Isaac Washington and Margaret Massey Washington have owned the property since 1975.

City hires local companies for EV charging

City Manager Marcus Jones has selected two local companies to provide electric vehicle chargers for city vehicles and the public.

Huntersville company Atom Power and Charlotte-based JF Petroleum Group will provide, implement, and maintain EV chargers and related services for an initial term of three years. The contracts may be renewed for up to two one-year terms with possible price adjustments.

The initiative is part of the city’s Strategic Energy Action Plan adopted in 2018. Its goal is to have the city fleet and facilities fueled by 100 percent zero-carbon sources. While most EV chargers will be for fleet charging, there is also a need for publicly available EV chargers.

Annual expenditures are estimated to be $850,000.

The city said the companies selected best meet the city’s qualifications, experience, and cost needs. Atom Power recently landed a $4.2 million grant to add 200 jobs.