CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Blue Line rail commuter services in Charlotte were impacted by a train derailment on Tuesday morning, the Charlotte Area Transportation System confirmed.

CATS said the derailment was caused by operator error. The incident occurred around 2:32 a.m. when a non-revenue train derailed in the LYNX Blue Line’s south yard tail track, at a section of the track designed to enable rail vehicles to transition from one track to another.

The operator failed to stop, CATS said. Revenue trains had to operate on a single track near the incident area following the incident.

Other than the operator, no passengers were on board and no injuries have been reported.

By 6:41 a.m. Tuesday, the track was restored to service, and the derailed train was removed.

CATS Safety Division is currently conducting an investigation. All findings will be reported to the North Carolina Department of Transportation State Safety Oversight Division, they said.