CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people have been positively identified in three separate Charlotte cold cases using forensic genetic genealogy, CMPD announced.

CMPD’s Cold Case Unit worked with two non-profit organizations to identify the bodies.

Cold Case | WWII Veteran Oliver Doc Mundy

The oldest case of the three was from February 9, 1988, involving a WWII veteran. Authorities said human remains were found in an elevator shaft at 237 N. Tryon Street.

The building had been reportedly abandoned since 1981 but Dunhill Development had recently purchased it and began a remodel. This building is now the Dunhill Hotel, CMPD said.

At that time, detectives worked to identify the person but were unsuccessful.

Oliver Doc Mundy

Last June, CMPD detectives requested the assistance of the NC Unidentified Project to identify this person. A bone sample was sent to Othram Labs in Texas where advanced DNA testing was performed. The person’s DNA was loaded into a genealogy database, police said.

A potential name was given to CMPD detectives and they were able to collect DNA from a close family member. The person was positively identified in May 2023 as Oliver Doc Mundy, who was born in 1923. Mundy, known by his family and friends as “O.D.”, was a World War II veteran.

Mundy was from Mooresville but had been known to live on the streets of Charlotte, CMPD explained. His family in Mooresville will receive his remains for final arrangements, they said.

Cold Case | Jose Elder Espinoza

The second cold case was from Christmas Eve, December 24, 2008. Authorities said partial skeletal human remains were located in a wooded area near Dixie River Road in Charlotte.

The remains were taken to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, CMPD said. The person was determined to be a man and the manner of death was homicide.

In November 2019, a now-retired detective contacted the DNA Doe Project for assistance in identifying this man, CMPD said.

Jose Elder Espinoza

“The DNA Doe Project is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families. DNA Doe Project, through multiple attempts, was able to obtain a workable DNA profile and load that profile into two genealogy databases that cooperate with law enforcement,” CMPD explained in a written statement.

A team of investigative genetic genealogists worked the case until September 2022, when they notified detectives of a possible victim name, CMPD explained.

Detectives were able to contact the man’s family and his identity was later confirmed through DNA. He’s been identified as Jose Elder Espinoza, who was born in 1978.

Espinoza was reported missing by his family in May 2003, CMPD said. His murder continues to be investigated by the CMPD Cold Case Unit to this day.

Cold Case | Cody Ray Herrell

The third cold case was from June 26, 2021. Authorities said human remains were located near the 4200 block of Trailer Drive in Charlotte.

The remains were taken to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. The person was determined to be a man and no evidence of trauma was found, CMPD said.

Cody Ray Herrell

In June 2022, detectives requested the assistance of the North Carolina Unidentified Project to identify this man. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation provided financial assistance, which allowed CMPD to fund advanced DNA testing at Othram Labs in Texas.

“The victim’s DNA was loaded into a genealogy database. Leslie Kaufman, Forensic Genealogist and owner of First Genes LLC, is a partner with the CMPD and began research on the case. Mrs. Kaufman provided leads to detectives, who collected DNA from a close family member,” CMPD said in a written statement.

The man was positively identified in March 2023, as Cody Ray Herrell, who was born in 1983. CMPD said Cody was originally from South Carolina but was known to live on the streets of Charlotte. His remains have been returned to his family for final arrangements, police said.