CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bodycam video of a 2023 officer-involved shooting involving a dangerous mental health crisis situation was released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding threats being communicated around 8 a.m. on March 11, 2023, at a home in the 3800 block of Griers Fork Drive.

“My neighbor’s threatening to kill me,” the 911 caller could be heard saying with the suspect using a megaphone. Anh Thai, 32, whom CMPD said divisional officers were already familiar with, was at the home. CMPD said they had previously responded to this particular home 46 times already, with 13 of those times being matters pertaining to Thai.

A standoff went on for 30 hours before Thai came to the door with a handgun, according to the police report.

A sniper fired a shot at Thai during the incident. Thai was not injured and retreated into the home where he was ultimately arrested a short time later after a chemical agent was used by SWAT. He was transported to a mental health facility.

Anh Thai (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

At one point, Thai attempted to file a false and delusional 911 call, stating that he saw police shoot and kill a man. “I’m a ghost,” Thai told 911. When the 911 dispatcher asked Thai for his location, Thai responded, “I’m in heaven. I’m a ghost.”

CMPD said Thai exhibited four separate personalities throughout the course of the negotiations. “My name is Lucifer. I am a messenger of God.”

A SWAT team including vehicles, robots, and drones were utilized in the standoff. Multiple drones were damaged during the situation, CMPD said.

Monday’s release of the video includes footage from body-worn cameras, 911 calls, drones over the home where the incident happened, and the drones inside the home, which — at multiple points — showed police officer conversations with Thai.

In total, hundreds of videos were released from various perspectives of the scene.

Court records indicate Thai’s charges for communicating threats were dismissed, though he does have a remaining charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer, which is currently pending.