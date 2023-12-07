CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released body camera video Thursday from an August incident where an officer shot and killed a suspect in South End.

The deadly encounter happened during a domestic call at a South End apartment complex.

CMPD officials released more than 60 clips of body camera footage from all officers who responded to the scene that day on August 20, 2023, to an apartment on the third floor.

Officers had received a frantic 911 call from a woman asking for Medic and police around 8 a.m. When CMPD officers arrived at the home with Medic, they knocked on the door, but there was no answer from inside. There were gunshots and officers then kicked down the door to get in.

The first CMPD officer entered the bedroom where in the body cam video you can hear a woman screaming ‘help me.’ The suspect appears from behind a bookshelf with a gun.

The CMPD officer is observed telling the suspect to put the gun down. The gun falls on the floor but the man then appears to be reaching toward it in the newly released video.

The suspect is then seen physically lunging at the CMPD officer, knocking him to the floor. Another officer enters the room. He tries to push the suspect off the other officer. The suspect is observed with a knife in his hand and then proceeds to stab the second officer in the head.

Photos courtesy of: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

The CMPD officer who was under the suspect fired a single shot and struck the suspect. CMPD said two knives and two guns were recovered from the room. The suspect died from his injuries.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings commended the quick actions of the CMPD officers saying in part, “They rose to their training, putting their lives in extreme danger for the sake of the protection of innocent life.” He went on to say, “Police officers are never able to predict the circumstances that they are about to encounter. This case highlights the dangers they face and how quickly a threat can present itself.”

The CMPD officer who was stabbed in the head was able to make a full recovery.