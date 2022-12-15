CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A body scanner detected a firearm Thursday morning at West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

School officials said the weapon, which was discovered by body scanners, did not have any live rounds or ammunition.

Law enforcement arrived on campus Thursday and an investigation is ongoing, CMS said.

“All students and staff are safe and there has been no disruption to the instructional day,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

CMS said communication on this incident has been sent out to parents and families.