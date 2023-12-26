CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Color Purple stars two Carolina natives and the movie is already drawing out crowds to see the remake of the 1985 classic fused with the 2005 Broadway play.

“It’s been years since I’ve been to the movies,” Kenneth Stocks in Charlotte said.

Fans wore purple to celebrate the movie.

“I want to see the makeover,” Tawnya Coleman in Charlotte said. “Everyone talked about how good it is going to be so I’m kind of excited about seeing it.”

The movie features two Carolina natives. Fantasia Barrino Taylor from High Point, NC plays the role of Celie on a journey to find herself and her long-lost sister Nettie. In a 40-year span, she also finds joy in hardships and friendships. Danielle Brooks from Simpsonville, SC plays Sofia, Celie’s daughter-in-law who becomes a solid friend to Celie in a hard time and Celie returns the favor.

“I came out for the support of our sisters in this movie and to see the whole entire remake of it,” Constance Bell in Charlotte said. “I’m fans of them all, but I’m a really big fan of Fantasia.”

Bell won a contest years ago that gave her and a friend the chance to have a one-on-one meeting with Fantasia. Bell still cherishes the memories.

“She’s a down-home girl. She can blow and I just love her character,” Bell said. “I love her, her personality. She’s favored and she’s highly blessed in favor.”

Fans are hoping this remake will inspire them into the new year.

“I’ve been following the whole process of the whole movie, and it’s been very moving. So, I told my family I want to do something different this year,” Kenneth Stocks in Charlotte said. “So, I actually stayed home and saw it and got me a ticket to come see it. So, I’m looking for something positive, something that can move me, something that can take me to the next level in life.”