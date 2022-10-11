CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was found at an Atrium Health corporate office building in west Charlotte Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers said Atrium evacuated the building on its own at the office located on Gold Acres Drive, not far from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

CMPD later said they determined there was no threat and cleared the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.