CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Despite being only a few days into the Unified Development Ordinance, council members are already looking into making changes to the policy.

The UDO’s new regulations went into effect June 1 that allow duplexes and triplexes in single family neighborhoods, but those have been called into question by a majority of the council. Monday’s Development and Planning Committee meeting solidified council members agreement that staff needs to take another look over the document and potentially tweak a few things.

The policy of eliminating single-family zoning has been controversial since the inception of the UDO. It allows duplexes and triplexes to be built on single-family lots in neighborhoods that aren’t bound by homeowners associations and covenants. The goal is to increase housing supply, but some council members fear it will only further gentrify low-income neighborhoods.

Committee members told city staff they wanted them to consider an approach that requires a mix of units when duplexes and triplexes are proposed in large residential subdivisions. City staff say they predict this will increase housing options while also reducing the total units allowed.

“We are not going to go back on some of the issues that were debated hotly at the time of the UDO adoption, and change the outcome,” Councilman Ed Driggs continued. “The thing that we’re talking about now, would not negate that there will still not be single-family units, but I don’t think it contradicts the spirit of the UDO to say that the least-dense residential development should include some single family.”

City staff is expected to take the next six months to review this part of the UDO and suggest changes to that duplex and triplex policy.