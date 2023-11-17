CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bridge along W.T. Harris Boulevard over Interstate 85 was dedicated in honor of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin who died in the line of duty in 2021.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held the ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17, just east of the bridge.

“I’ll never forget the night I got that phone call, and it changed my life forever, it changed many of you, many of your lives forever,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said as he recalled the events of that day. “And I remember thinking as a police chief that there’s one call you never, ever want to get, and that’s to find out you’ve lost one of your own.”

A six-year veteran of the department, Officer Goodwin died on Dec. 22, 2021, while helping with traffic control from an earlier crash, protecting others on site.

Authorities said she was the first female officer in the department’s history to die in the line of duty, remembered for her kindness and her love for the community she served.

“Having worked by her side, I can attest on these very streets that she was a God-loving, intelligent, compassionate young officer, destined for a stellar law enforcement career,” said Sgt. Antley in a written statement released on Thursday.

Now, as drivers cross the ‘Officer Mia Goodwin Bridge’ on W.T. Harris Boulevard, Mia’s life and service will always be remembered.