CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plans to bring new life to an area with a lot of history are finally coming to fruition.

New details on the Brooklyn Village Project are finally out after years in the making and months since Mecklenburg County Commissioners got an update on it.

The Brooklyn Village Project has been in the works for almost a decade, and on Tuesday, commissioners finally got an estimate on when developers will break ground and when the project will finish.

Breaking ground is expected to happen in early 2023, and the project is expected to be finished within the next twelve years. But the timeline has only been some commissioner’s main source of frustration; others are more concerned with their lack of power to make additional changes.

“So again, I circle back to my question, what authority what discretion at any piece of this does the current board of county commissioners have with respect to any of this?” Commissioner Leigh Altman asked. Dena Diorio, the County Manager, responded to Altman: “So the answer is none.”

Many of the negotiations that took place between the County and the developer happened before a few of the commissioners got into office.

“As soon as we approved this project, we had four new commissioners come on the board, who tried to change things. And, of course, the five of us who were there were satisfied with what we did,” Chairman George Dunlap said.

Now the final plan is in place. Brooklyn Village will span across seventeen acres in the Second Ward of Uptown. That area used to be called Brooklyn, a thriving African American neighborhood with more than one thousand homes and lots of businesses. But in the 1960s and ’70s, it was bulldozed, and government buildings and Marshall Park sprouted up.

These developers want to bring new life to this area with lots of history.

“I was at a meeting today where someone who grew up in Brooklyn said to me; I want to have the opportunity to live back there. And I wanted to level set about around the AMI because this person is on a fixed income,” Commissioner Mark Jerrell said.

On Tuesday, commissioners learned Brooklyn Village is going to have around 1,200 residential units, with between 10-12% of them being affordable.

It will also have around 250 thousand square feet of retail space and plenty of office space as well.