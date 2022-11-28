CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Brookshire Boulevard reopened Monday after Charlotte-Mecklenniurg Police conducted a dead body discovery investigation.

Officers initially responded to calls Sunday night on Brookshire Road near Idaho Drive regarding a female driver who said she crashed and thought she may have hit something but didn’t know what, CMPD said. Investigators arrived on the scene and did not find anything, however, Monday morning a separate call came in regarding a body that had been found in the area.

CMPD said they are working to confirm the two incidents are connected and are awaiting any release of more information until the next of kin has been notified.

Around 7:45 a.m. North Carolina Department of Transportation said both directions of traffic Monday morning during the busy commute were shut down.

Inbound and Outbound lanes were blocked but had reopened by 11 a.m.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.