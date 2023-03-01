CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A restaurant manager near Northlake Mall believes shootings at the mall directly impact declining business at her restaurant and fewer customers coming through the door.

Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say someone fired into several cars in the parking lot outside Macy’s.

No one was in the cars or hit by the gunfire, and police have not made any arrests.

“I literally was standing at the door and saw all the ambulances and police cars and immediately thought there was a shooting at the mall,” said Theera Green, a manager at Red Crab, a restaurant across from Northlake Mall on W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The shooting was the third on mall property in three months.

The first came inside the mall in December when two people were injured. The second happened about three weeks ago, where no one was shot, but two people were taken to the hospital for non-shooting-related injuries.

“It’s an awful feeling,” said Green.

Not only is she upset about the violence, but she is also worried about its impact on the business she manages.

“There’s been actually a big change in business recently,” said Green.

She believes part of the reason the tables are mostly empty is that fewer people are going to Northlake Mall.

“We had employees [from the mall] that used to come over during their lunch break that we don’t see anymore; the regulars that we had, we barely see them,” said Green. “At night, it’s like a ghost town.”

Tariq Bokhari is one of only two Charlotte City Council members who responded after we contacted half a dozen members to do an interview Wednesday about concerns over violence at Northlake Mall.

“To give people another reason not to come there means our great business owners like the big malls but also so many small business owners, who work in those areas, are all in jeopardy,” said Bokhari.

Bokhari says change starts with simply speaking out against violence.

“It’s the slowest moving train wreck we’ve ever seen, we’ve seen it coming for months and months if not years now, and so I’m disturbed,” said Bokhari. “It’s time for us, as a community, to say the first step, which is to say, ‘we’re not going to accept this; we’re going to deal with it.'”

The shootings in recent months are not the only ones in Northlake Mall’s history.

In March 2021, authorities say a teen fired a gun near the AMC Theater and the food court.

In 2015, on Christmas Eve, there was a deadly shooting inside the mall, and on Labor Day in 2016, a gunman shot one person.