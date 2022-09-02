CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer travel season.

CLT Airport will be busy during this time, Thursday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 5, with approximately 315,000 passengers flying to, from, and through Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

By comparison, CLT welcomed around 330,000 passengers on Labor Day weekend 2019, pre-COVID.

The largest crowds will arrive Thursday and Friday, Sept. 2 with approximately 80,000 passengers on each of those days.

If traveling this holiday, remember to arrive early, CLT Airport said.

TSA recommends passengers be in line at the airline check-in counter or security screening area at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Parking lots and decks will fill fast, airport officials said. To guarantee the availability of preferred parking options and for the best rates, visit parkCLT.com or the CLT Airport app to book official Airport parking online. Same-day booking is limited for all products, with a minimum of six hours in advance.