CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Just days after CATS bus drivers marked the one-year anniversary death of one of their own, QCN sat down with the company’s interim CEO, Brent Cagle.

A year ago, Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving a CATS bus.

“We’re looking at how we increase our expenditures on safety and security,” Cagle said.

Those marking the year’s anniversary have renewed the call for keeping operators driving CATS buses safe.

“Our office is our bus, and that seat is where we are supposed to be safe,” added a person at the memorial service.

Cagle says the transit system is also working to ensure drivers are safe.

“It’s a hard job; it deserves our respect,” he said. “I think what those positions deserve from management is support.”

The union representing drivers, and RATP-DEV, the management company for CATS, reached a collective bargaining agreement two weeks ago.

Cagle is also the assistant city manager and notes the city was absent in the negotiations but knows compromises on critical issues of salary and benefits were reached.

There is also the need to protect all operators.

“Partitions aren’t perfect,” says Cagle. “There are gaps in the partition because they have to be accessible to the drivers. But that is something we did during Covid, and we’re going to continue doing.”

The City of Charlotte is responsible for the equipment in the contract.

In 2023, CATS spent approximately $26 million on new buses and added $3 million to the budget for safety and security, but specifics on the plans still need to be released.

The future is improving, but the question remains: are drivers currently safe on their routes?

“We’re going to do everything we can to make the driver safe,” said Cagle. “I think fundamentally, the operators are safe today, but we can always do more.”

CATS officials say these new measures could help retain more drivers and attract others to the profession.