CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A rollover car crash blocked the Blue Line in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Boulevard and Old Pineville Road. The light rail reopened as of 5:10 p.m.

One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CATS officials said a bus bridge was requested from New Bern to Archdale stations. No light rail trains were involved in the incident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.