CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car accident knocked down power lines, closing a portion of the road in the South End area Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The single-vehicle wreck involving a power pole happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3. West Tremont Avenue is closed between Hawkins Street and South Tryon Street.

CMPD said they expect the road to reopen by 5 p.m. Monday. “Please avoid the area if possible,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.