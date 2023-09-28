CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash involving a car and a power pole has snarled northbound traffic on a busy route in south Charlotte Thursday during lunch hour.

The incident occurred midday Thursday on Park Road near Selwyn Ave. Queen City News was on scene and a car could be seen with front-end damage after having smashed into a power pole. It is unclear if there were any injuries or any other vehicles involved.

Northbound Park Road is closed between Selwyn Avenue and Seneca Place due to a crash that damaged multiple Duke Energy utility poles. The closure may be in place through midnight tonight, so plan accordingly, stay alert, and follow detour signage. — Charlotte DOT (@CharlotteDOT) September 28, 2023

Outages in the area were minimal, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The vehicle involved in the wreck was seen being towed away and traffic was expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

Charlotte DOT, on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) posted a message saying the closure could in place through midnight.