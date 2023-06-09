CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an early-morning wreck on Independence Boulevard is cleared with all lanes of traffic open.

The wreck occurred on U.S. 74 near Pecan Avenue. There are backups going as far back as Bojangles Arena.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials expect to clear the road before 9 a.m. Queen City News on the scene said two lanes are opening up by 7:25 a.m.

All lanes on inbound E. Independence Boulevard are now open. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 9, 2023

Consider 7th Street/Monroe Road as an option to go into Uptown Charlotte this morning via Briar Creek Road.