CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accident blocked the LYNX Gold Line tracks just north of Uptown, the Charlotte Area Transportation System said on Wednesday.

The wreck occurred near the French Street Station and blocked both tracks.

“Streetcars will operate on a 30-minute headway between CTC and Sunnyside stations. A bus bridge has been requested between French Street and CTC stations,” CATS said.

Medic confirmed with Queen City News that one person was taken to Atrium CMC with minor injuries in this accident. Normal service has since resumed.