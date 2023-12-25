CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Due to potential inclement weather, the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular is closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Officials say all tickets for those two dates will still be valid for future dates until Dec. 30.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact team@drinkeatrelax.com. You can also visit their website here.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

The show runs daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Ballantyne. It’s a half-mile trail with more than a million lights and is fun for people of all ages.

Tickets start at $10/person, including VIP access with exclusive perks.